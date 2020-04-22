Covid-19 roundup: NIH guidelines preach caution, patience on treatments; BioNTech, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine cleared for human testing

The NIH has posted its official treatment guide for Covid-19, and the major takeaway is a message many scientists have been preaching: Wait for more evidence before leaning one way or another. Developed by a panel of experts, many of whom are frontline clinicians, the “living document” covers two widely-discussed categories of therapies: antivirals, which target the virus, and host modifiers and immune-based therapies, which may target the patient.

In the antiviral realm, the panel concluded that there are insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against the three hottest drugs: the antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, or Gilead’s repurposed Ebola drug remdesivir.

The guidelines stand in sharp contrast with President Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. Every turn of events surrounding the pair of drugs — which are also taken by patients with autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis — h