Ionis Pharmaceuticals to hold first quarter 2020 financial results webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results and report on pipeline and business progress.

Interested parties may access the webcast at www.ionispharma.com. A webcast replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

As the leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, Ionis has created an efficient, broadly applicable, drug discovery platform called antisense technology that can treat diseases where no other therapeutic approaches have proven effective. Our drug discovery platform has served as a springboard for actionable promise and realized hope for patients with unmet needs. We created the first and only approved treatment for children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy as well as the world’s first RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis. Our sights are set on all the patients we have yet to reach with a pipeline of more than 40 novel medicines designed to potentially treat a broad range of diseases, including neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, and pulmonary diseases.

