SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) provided today details of its plans to report first quarter 2020 financial results on May 6, 2020. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg will host the conference call. What: Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific ti