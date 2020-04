SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nascent, Biotech, Inc., (OTCQB: NBIO ), a biotechnology company developing proprietary human Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) and immunotherapy for treatment of cancer, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 AM EST. President and Chief Executive Officer of Nascent Biotech, Sean Carrick will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.