SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diagnostic laboratories are at the forefront of US efforts to assess the spread of COVID-19. Elective and non-urgent testing have been delayed as coronavirus testing has rolled out over the last several weeks. This has forced labs to face dramatic changes to the volume and type of testing that they conduct. To share insights on this shift across the diagnostic industry, XIFIN today introduced the XIFIN Lab Volume Index, a weekly reporting of lab testing volume data a