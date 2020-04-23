GenMark Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020

April 23, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 4, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, May 4, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s financial performance starting at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for November 6, 2019

October 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for November 6, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Management will hold a confere… […]

No Picture
News

GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

July 23, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference … […]