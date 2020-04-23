INmune Bio Announces Allowance of U.S. Patent Covering Method for Treating Cancer by In Vivo Priming of Natural Killer Cells

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has given formal notice of allowance in patent application serial no. 15/268,399, titled “IN VIVO PRIMING OF NATURAL KILLER CELLS,” which covers a method of treating cancer by administering a proprietary inactivated cellular material preparation and contacting a patient’s own natural killer cells within the body to induce an in vivo response, namely, the priming of NK cells for enhancing innate immunity and the NK cell ability to recognize and kill cancer cells within the patient.
