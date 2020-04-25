Aptose Biosciences Files Proxy Statement, Announces Online Only Annual General Meeting

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated agents that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, announced today that it has filed its proxy statement for the 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders.
