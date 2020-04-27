New Partnership Announced Between SciCrunch and ChromoTek

Increases database of RRIDs for bioscience researchers exponentially

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SciCrunch’s Antibody Registry announced this week that it has partnered with ChromoTek to assign unique identifiers (RRIDs) to ChromoTek’s line of Nanobody based immunoreagents and antibodies. The partnership increases the database of RRIDs available for bioscience researchers use considerably both companies say.

“I am delighted that we can form this partnership with ChromoTek, Nanobodies and antibodies are excellent reagents that are essential in biomedicine,” said Anita Bandrowski, PhD, CEO of SciCrunch. “Properly identified Nanobodies and antibodies in the scientific literature enable reproducible research. We are so grateful to have help from great companies like ChromoTek in moving the needle on reproducibility.”

“There is no question that we want to support The Antibody Registry and its goal of advancing scientific research. This is in line with our goal of providing reproducible, validated and new tools for better research,” said Klaus Herick, PhD, Sales & Marketing Vice President of ChromoTek.”

As the scientific community pushes more towards improved reproducibility in research more publishers are requiring researchers to use RRID’s to identify antibodies. RRID’s allow researchers to rapidly and confidently identify and assess the use of antibodies when they review other research, while also streamlining ChromoTek’s ability to receive citation information regarding the use of their antibodies. The Antibody Registry improves researchers’ ability to reproduce the work of others by making the first step, finding the antibody used by authors, much easier. This increases scientific rigor and reproducibility.

More at antibodyregistry.org/about and chromotek.com/technology/validation/.

About SciCrunch

SciCrunch focuses on the development of tools in support of reproducible scientific research, such as Research Resource Identifiers (RRID). SciCrunch works with publishers to improve manuscript quality by enhancing reproducibility of the methods sections through the use of both RRIDs and their latest software tool, SciScoreTM, which uses natural language processing to highlight reproducibility issues in manuscripts before they are published. More at https://www.sciscore.com/.

About ChromoTek

ChromoTek develops and markets alpaca Nanobodies, also called V H Hs. In contrast to traditional antibodies, Nanobodies consist of just one single polypeptide chain; they are 15 kDa and the smallest antibodies known. In 2008 ChromoTek created a missing link reagent between cell biology and proteomic applications, when it introduced the GFP-Trap® for immunoprecipitation. More at chromotek.com/technology/validation/.

