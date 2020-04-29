Amplyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Antifungal Panel at Maxim Group’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference: The Renaissance of the Anti-infective Sector

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, today announced that Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussing fungal pathogens and the emerging antifungal therapeutic landscape at the upcoming Infectious Disease Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group.

Panel Details:

Session Title: “Antifungals”

Time and Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 12:15 p.m. ET

To register for the virtual conference, please click here: Infectious Disease Virtual Conference: The Renaissance of the Anti-infective Sector

About Maxim’s Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

The Infectious Disease Virtual Conference is being presented by Maxim Group, LLC (Maxim). There will be four panels of companies in various stages of development, from early stage to near commercialization, that represent the next wave of innovation in the healthcare industry. Please contact Soraya Dorce (sdorce@maximgrp.com) or visit M-Vest for more information and to register for the conference.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company’s two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001), for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds; and MAU868, a monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplyx-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-antifungal-panel-at-maxim-groups-infectious-disease-virtual-conference-the-renaissance-of-the-anti-infective-sector-301049077.html

SOURCE Amplyx Pharmaceuticals