Having sold its corporate self, Tocagen auctions off scientific platform to San Diego biotech

With the dermatitis specialists at Forte Biosciences now inhabiting Tocagen’s corporate skeleton, a small San Diego biotech has won rights to its scientific platform.

Denovo Biopharma, a biotech based in San Diego and backed largely by investors in China, will acquire Tocagen’s retro-viral replicating platform, including their former lead gene therapy for brain cancer. The drug, now rebranded as DB107, failed a Phase III clinical trial last year, but Denovo said they saw promising signs in a subset of patients and will use their biomarker platform to select patients they believe the therapy will work on.

Three years ago, led by ARIAD and Merck vet Marty Duvall, Tocagen