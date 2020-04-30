CalciMedica Expands Clinical Study to Assess CM4620-IE in Patients with Critical COVID-19 Pneumonia on High-Flow Oxygen Therapy

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of acute and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced the addition of a study arm to investigate the use of CM4620-IE in patients with critical COVID-19 pneumonia on high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy, in which high levels of oxygen are delivered into the lungs of patients through the nose. CM4620-IE is a potent and selective small molecule CRAC channel inhibitor that prevents CRAC channel overactivation, which can cause pulmonary endothelial damage and cytokine storm in COVID-19. The compound has demonstrated clinical safety and potential efficacy in patients with hypoxemia secondary to systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) from acute pancreatitis.