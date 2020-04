SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Progenity, a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the appointment of Troy Seelye as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Seelye will help to strengthen Progenity’s technology and data strategy, leading the development of key products and services designed to transform the customer experience. “Troy joins the Progenity executive team with a proven history of alig