Evofem Biosciences Announces New Location and COVID-19 Preventative Measures for 2020 Annual Meeting Scheduled for May 12, 2020

May 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Evofem Biosciences Announces New Location and COVID-19 Preventative Measures for 2020 Annual Meeting Scheduled for May 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the location of its annual general meeting scheduled for May 12, 2020 at 8:00 am PDT has been moved to the 6th floor boardroom at 12400 High Bluff Dr., San Diego, CA 92130.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to wear a self-provided mask or cloth face covering while on the premises, and required to practice social distancing. Any person in attendance who exhibits cold, fever or flu-like symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19 may be asked to leave the premises for the protection of the other attendees. Evofem reserves the right to take any additional precautionary measures it deems appropriate in relation to the physical meeting and access to its premises. 

In lieu of in-person attendance, shareholders are encouraged to vote in accordance with the instructions set forth in the proxy statement and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting.

About Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Evofem Biosciences aims to advance the lives of women by developing innovative solutions, such as woman-controlled contraception and potential protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company’s lead product candidate, Phexxi™, is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for prevention of pregnancy.  The investigational candidate EVO100 is being evaluated for prevention of urogenital transmission of both Chlamydia trachomatis infection (chlamydia) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection (gonorrhea) in women. For more information regarding Evofem, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ and Multipurpose Vaginal pH Regulator (MVP-R™) are trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
araskopf@evofem.com
M: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact
Cara Miller
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
cmiller@evofem.com
O: (858) 550-1900 x272

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

