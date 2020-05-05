A UCSD center that’s been facilitating Covid-19 clinical research gets $55M from NIH to boost translational work

A team at the University of California San Diego that’s been facilitating studies on the frontlines of Covid-19 has received a $54.7 million grant from the NIH to bind basic research with clinical care even more tightly together.

Every year the 1,000 faculty and staff at the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute partner with UCSD Health to help run 250 trials — including recent trials investigating “an antiviral drug, an arthritis drug and a medication for hypertension” as treatments for the coronavirus infection.

In response to the pandemic, the ACTRI also sets up a biobank to collect and distribute samples for researchers working on diagnostics and treatments.

The new grant, which will be awarded over five years, brings the total federal funding it’s received since it opened in 2010 to $144 million.

“The first CTSA laid the foundation for transforming our institution. It built the early infrastructure that would help change the way we tho