Blood test for cancer detection company Grail rakes in $390M in latest round

Just over a week after Third Rock-backed Thrive unveiled ‘real world’ data from a large study evaluating the ability of its blood test to sniff out early signs of cancer in individuals with no history of the disease, rival Grail has raised a gargantuan $390 million in its latest round of financing.

Grail — which was carved out of the DNA sequencing company Illumina in 2016 — has a multi-cancer detection blood test that relies on DNA sequencing to assess methylation, an epigenetic change across the genome to expose cancer signals.

Akin to Thrive’s nearly 10,000-strong DETECT-A study, Grail is currently enrolling patients (with the aim of recruiting 6,200) in a prospective PATHFINDER trial, which i