Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise of Option with Cancer Research UK for Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Program

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #AMD–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that Cancer Research UK’s Commercial Partnerships has permitted Lineage to conduct an early exercise of its option to acquire data from Cancer Research UK’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer (NCT03371485), and develop an allogeneic dendritic cell therap