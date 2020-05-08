Amid lab space scarcity, a life sciences complex to rise in South San Francisco hub

The ever-expanding group of biotechs moving into Oyster Point can now expect new neighbors as the booming life sciences hub in South San Francisco continues to grow.

Real estate developer IQHQ has put its foot down on a main road skirting the neighborhood, purchasing 580 Dubuque Avenue for an undisclosed sum. Known as South City Station, the site gives them 213,000 square feet to build on.

Don’t recognize the name? Try Creative Science Properties. The San Diego-based company changed its name back in February just as it unveiled a whopping $770 million equity raise to buy and build life science campuses at life science hotspots around the world.