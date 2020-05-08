Ex-AstraZeneca exec Kristen Buck hops aboard Icon as CMO; Immunocore taps Brian DiDonato as CFO

Kristen Buck

? Prominent CRO player Icon is bolstering its leadership, with Kristen Buck taking the reins as CMO.

For slightly more than a year and a half, Buck was the SVP & chief of clinical development at Optum, part of the UnitedHealth conglomerate. When she got there, she had already held a post at the FDA in the gastrointestinal and hematology division, tasked with post-marketing safety for over 40 drugs. She had also spent 6 years as an exec at AstraZeneca in clinical development and in its innovative medicines group.

Her background covers an ar