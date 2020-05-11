GenMark Diagnostics Announces Closing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 8,341,968 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $9.65 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to GenMark, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $80.5 million.