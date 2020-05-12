Neurana Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a Driving Study Demonstrating the Effects of Tolperisone

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the publication of a driving study which demonstrates the tolerability and safety of tolperisone in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics.

The publication, “An assessment of the centrally acting muscle relaxant tolperisone on driving ability and cognitive effects compared to placebo and cyclobenzaprine,” reports results from the Phase 1, threeway, randomized, blinded, three-period crossover study.

Key findings described in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics publication include the following:

Study participants who received tolperisone experienced no impact on driving performance compared to placebo; in contrast, participants who received cyclobenzaprine showed significant impairment compared to placebo (P < .01).

Self-reported sleepiness, self-reported motivation and self-appraised driving performance showed no significant effects for tolperisone compared to placebo. Study participants receiving active control cyclobenzaprine reported increased sleepiness (day 1), decreased motivation (days 1 and 2) and worse driving performance (days 1 and 2).

The incidence of adverse events was similar for tolperisone and placebo, whereas was greater for cyclobenzaprine.

“The results from the study provide evidence that tolperisone does not impact driving ability nor cognitive function,” said Randall Kaye, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Neurana Pharmaceuticals. “Once efficacy is established, tolperisone may be able to treat patients without the common drowsiness and impact on cognitive functioning associated with other known skeletal muscle relaxants, potentially representing an important alternative for the treatment of acute muscle spasms,” stated Kaye.

The full publication can be accessed online at: http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/jcpt.13165

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana’s lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Hale BioPharma Ventures and MagnaSci Ventures to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

