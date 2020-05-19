With bucks from Pfizer added to their new round, Amplyx steers a tricky course through PhII and a global pandemic

After beefing up its pipeline last year with an in-licensing deal from Novartis, San Diego-based Amplyx has lined up an extension of their C round, designed to pay their way through a slate of mid-stage trials putting their experimental drugs to the test in humans. And this time they’re getting some bucks from Pfizer to pay for the next leg in the development process.

The new money — a $53 million add to the first tranche in 2017 — brings their C round total to $90 million-plus, with Pfizer joining a syndicate that includes Sofinnova Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including New Enterprise Associates, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Arix Bioscience, Pappas Capital, RiverVest Venture Partners, 3×5 Partners and BioMed Ventures. Adage Capital was another new investor in the round, with Pfizer, which brings the biotech’s total raise to date to $140 million.

The recent raise will back a planned trial launch for the anti-BK virus drug they got from Nova