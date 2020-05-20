DTx Pharma Expands Footprint in San Diego with New Office and Lab Space

May 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on DTx Pharma Expands Footprint in San Diego with New Office and Lab Space

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DTx Pharma, Inc. (DTx), a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease, announced today the expansion of its footprint into a new 14,000 square foot lab and office space, located at 10655 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 100, in the Sorrento Valley biotech cluster of San Diego, CA. 

“We are very excited to be one of the first biotech companies to move into this state-of-the art lab and office space, joining many other important companies in this emerging area,” said Arthur T. Suckow, Co-Founder and CEO of DTx Pharma.  “This new facility represents an important strategic step for DTx.  It provides us with a solid foundation to grow our culture, expand our team and speed development and deployment of our fatty acid conjugate technology platform to solve the drug delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines.”  

DTx’s new facility in Sorrento Valley, which was completed less than a year ago, will allow the company to internalize its chemistry efforts, broaden the application of its fatty acid conjugate technology, and expand its team and infrastructure to support the future growth of the company.  DTx was launched in August 2017 and completed its $10.6M Series A in January 2020 with investment from FBV Fund I, Eli Lilly, Viva Biotech, ExSight Ventures and the Tech Coast Angels, among others.  

About DTx Pharma

DTx Pharma, Inc. is a privately-held biotechnology company creating novel RNA-based therapeutics to treat the genetic drivers of disease.  The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues and cell types throughout the body. In preclinical studies, DTx has demonstrated cellular uptake and broad activity of oligonucleotides in the retina, muscle, heart, neurons, T cells and many other specialized cell types. Based upon the novelty, IP position and data demonstrating the effectiveness of its proprietary fatty acid motifs, DTx has previously received investment, nondilutive funding and other forms of support from Eli Lilly, Eye CRO and the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) for its ocular and muscle programs and has received multiple grant awards from the NIH (NCATS, NIA), and the TPEP program of Alzheimer’s Association and Rainwater Charitable Foundation to advance its efforts to treat CNS diseases.  To learn more about DTx Pharma, please visit www.dtxpharma.com and follow DTx on Twitter @DTxPharma.

Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
858-366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtx-pharma-expands-footprint-in-san-diego-with-new-office-and-lab-space-301062242.html

SOURCE DTx Pharma

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Shenogen enters into an Exclusive License with BioArdis to Develop and Commercialize Novel FGFR4 Kinase Inhibitor for Asian Market

April 3, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Shenogen enters into an Exclusive License with BioArdis to Develop and Commercialize Novel FGFR4 Kinase Inhibitor for Asian Market

BEIJING and?SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Shenogen,?a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in China … […]

No Picture
Drug Discovery

Virtual Biotech Part 1: What We Learned About Effectively Outsourcing a Drug Discovery Program

July 28, 2011 Lara Drug Discovery, Featured, SDBN Blog, Uncategorized Comments Off on Virtual Biotech Part 1: What We Learned About Effectively Outsourcing a Drug Discovery Program

The first in our Virtual Biotech series, our July 19th event was a success.? Thanks to our participants ? some of San Diego?s leading virtual drug discovery scientists and CROs – for sharing their valuable […]