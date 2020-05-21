Equillium to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., chief medical officer, will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Related Articles
Equillium Announces Initiation of the EQUIP Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Itolizumab for Patients with Uncontrolled Asthma
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical… […]
Equillium to Present Translational Data on Itolizumab for Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease at 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition
LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today a… […]
Equillium to Host Business Update Call on October 1, 2019
LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders will b… […]