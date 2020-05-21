Equillium to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., chief medical officer, will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.