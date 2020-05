SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the company plans to combine its CLARITY-2 and CLARITY-3 Phase 3 studies evaluating pimavanserin for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) into one study with a pre-specified statistical analysis plan. As a result, no new patients will be enrolled in the two identically designed Phase 3 studies, each of which wil