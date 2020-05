SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioDuro, LLC, a leading drug discovery and development services organization, announced today the availability of two new preclinical models for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that highly resemble clinical progression of the disease and do so in a matter of 2-3 months. The models include mouse and hamster species, and manifest all the hallmarks of NASH disease, enabling drug developers to evaluate broad classes of drug targets, including metabolic inflammation