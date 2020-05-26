Sorrento Receives FDA IND Clearance to Initiate a Phase I Clinical Trial of its CD38 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) STI-6129 for Patients with Amyloidosis

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug (IND) application for STI-6129, a CD38-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC). STI-6129 utilizes several technology platforms that are under development by Sorrento Therapeutics, including a CD38 specific antibody identified from its fully human G-MAB™ antibody library, its proprietary drug payload Duostatin 5 and its site-specific C-LOCK conjugation technology.