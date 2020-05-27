Viking Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

2020 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Details: Viking management will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Date: June 2-4, 2020

Presentation Time/Date: 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 2 , 2020

Format: Virtual Conference

Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

Details: Viking management will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), deliver a corporate presentation, and participate in 1-on-1 meetings (webcast available)

Conference Date: June 16-17, 2020

Panel Discussion Time/Date: 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Presentation Time/Date: 2:20 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Format: Virtual Conference

To access the live webcast of the Raymond James presentation, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” within the News & Events section of Viking’s Investors page at www.vikingtherapeutics.com . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conference.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking’s research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients’ lives. The company’s clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, including NASH. In a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NAFLD and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company is also developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD).

Viking’s other programs include VK5211, an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator. In a Phase 2 trial in patients recovering from hip fracture, patients who received VK5211 experienced significant improvements in measures of lean body mass compared with patients who received placebo. Other programs also include two earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic diseases and anemia. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including those noted above, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

