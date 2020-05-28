HemaFlo Therapeutics, Inc. Engages VENTURE.co Brokerage Services for $7.5 MM Private Placement Offering

Company Focused on Finding an Effective Solution for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Venture.co Brokerage Services, LLC (“VENTURE.co”) today announces a private capital investment opportunity into HemaFlo Therapeutics, Inc. (“HemaFlo”). VENTURE.co, the Managing Broker-Dealer, will facilitate the $7.5 million capital raise for HemaFlo’s FDA Phase 1 trial.

HemaFlo is a company focused on finding an effective, safe, and simple solution for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). HemaFlo has developed and is looking to commercialize its proprietary technology, HFT-012, a unique therapy focused on dramatically increasing blood flow for AKI patients.

AKI is the sudden loss of the kidney’s ability to filter wastes without losing electrolytes. Most often AKI (also termed acute renal failure) is caused by reduced blood flow to the kidneys (prerenal), though about 20% of the cases are due to infections or toxins affecting the kidneys directly (intrinsic), and about 5% are due to blockages downstream of the kidneys (postrenal obstruction).

AKI is an unintended consequence of hospitalization and can cause a sudden loss of kidney function. AKI affects 7.3 million people, approximately one-in-three ICU patients, resulting in 1.2 million deaths a year in the United States. In perspective, that’s a greater number than deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and cancers combined.

HFT-012 is a drag-reducing polymer (DRP) that increases blood flow through the kidneys. DRPs suppress flow disturbances, flatten the flow velocity profile, and increase the wall shear force in blood vessels, dilate arteries, and improve oxygen exchange throughout the body. This results in a meaningful increase in tissue perfusion and oxygenation.

HemaFlo’s management team has significant expertise in drug and medical device development. Dale Peterson, PhD, HemaFlo’s Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, has commercialized 19 medical devices including combination and PMA products such as the first clinical cell culture system (Stericell™).

Michael Martino, President, and CEO at HemaFlo, commented, “Acute Kidney Injury is an unintended consequence of common in-hospital procedures that results in longer hospital stays and increased risks of chronic kidney disease, dialysis, heart attacks, strokes and death. Dale and I are committed to advancing our potential therapy to clinical trials, and we look forward to working with the team at VENTURE.co to help us raise the needed capital. Proceeds will be used to complete our Phase 1 trials and finalize the design of our Phase 2 program.”

Joseph Ventresca, Managing Director of Investment Banking at VENTURE.co, commented,

“I am extremely excited to continue working with Mike and his team in addressing this unique market. HemaFlo has presented a very unique solution for the AKI market and we are honored to serve them as their Managing Broker-Dealer. Their team is backed by high caliber talent and we are looking forward to finding them strategic partners to meet their capital needs for their Phase 1 trial.”

HemaFlo is offering up to $7.5 million preferred equity in a private placement under Exemption 506(c) to the 1933 Act, which is open to Accredited Investors.

For additional information, please contact Joe Ventresca, Managing Director of Investment Banking at VENTURE.co [240663@email4pr.com, +1 (917) 232-4112]

