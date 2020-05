SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) and Icagen, a Ligand Company, announced today the expansion of Icagen’s license agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize small molecule ion channel modulators for the treatment of neurological disorders, by adding a second program to the agreement. The new program incorporates Icagen’s ion channel technology and expertise and is directed at a specific novel ion channel target relevant to neurodegenerative di