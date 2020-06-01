AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins Pre-Clinical Pharmacokinetic Animal Drug Studies on its Cancer Drug Compound SPX-1009

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, announced today that its subsidiary Sapphire Biotech, Inc. (“Sapphire”) has started pre-clinical animal drug studies on its n