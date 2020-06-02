Aptose Biosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today, June 2, 2020, in (the “Meeting”). A total of 73.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.