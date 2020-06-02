UPDATE – CalciMedica Appoints Robert N. Wilson as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Eric W. Roberts as Vice Chairman

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of acute and severe inflammatory diseases including acute viral pneumonia in COVID-19 patients, today announced the appointment of Robert N. Wilson, a former vice chairman of the Johnson & Johnson board, to the Company’s board of directors as co-chairman with current board chairman, Robert McNeil, Ph.D. In addition, board member Eric W. Roberts has been named Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Strategic Transactions and Finance Committee.