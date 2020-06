SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cibus, a pioneer in precision gene editing in agriculture, will advance herbicide tolerance traits in rice and flax crops to commercial development following United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS) confirmation they are not regulated under genetically modified organism (GMO) rules. This USDA-APHIS confirmation supports other global regulatory processes in which precision