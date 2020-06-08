Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Expands Executive Leadership Team

Appoints Chris LeMasters as Chief Operating Officer and Carlos Sattler, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, today announced the appointment of Chris LeMasters to the position of chief operating officer and Carlos Sattler, M.D., as senior vice president, clinical development.

“Chris and Carlos are outstanding additions to our executive leadership team,” said Ciara Kennedy, president and CEO. “The experience these seasoned professionals bring to Amplyx will be extremely valuable as we advance our two first-in-class clinical programs designed to combat diseases affecting immunocompromised patients. We are pleased to welcome them onboard.”

With extensive management experience in building and growing biotech companies, LeMasters is a valuable addition to the Amplyx executive team. As COO, he will lead operations and corporate development, and direct the company’s finance and administrative functions. Prior to joining Amplyx, LeMasters served as chief business officer of Mirati Therapeutics, where he helped lead the company’s successful expansion and growth.

“The emerging COVID-19 pandemic has provided a reminder of the critical threat of opportunistic microbial infections in patients who have become immunocompromised,” said LeMasters. “There is a dire need for novel and effective treatments, both for these superinfections as well as infections impacting patients whose immune systems are compromised through other means, like anti-cancer therapies. I’m proud to join the Amplyx team at this important moment for our industry to step up and address the broad threat of infectious disease.”

Dr. Sattler is joining Amplyx as senior vice president, clinical development, where he will lead the clinical development program for the company’s novel, first-in-class antifungal drug candidate, fosmanogepix. Prior to joining Amplyx, Sattler has held multiple leadership roles at companies including Halozyme, Sandoz, and Merck.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company’s two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001), a first-in-class antifungal, for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds, and MAU868, a novel human monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com

