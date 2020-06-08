Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Host Therapeutic Expert Call Today to Discuss the First Known Reported Finding of Retinal Tissue Regeneration with OpRegen® in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy  

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #AMD–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage cell therapy company which manufactures and transplants specific cell types to treat diseases and serious medical conditions, will be hosting a call today with two therapeutic area experts to discuss the first known reported finding of retinal tissue regeneration in a patient receiving a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant for the treatment of dry age-related macular