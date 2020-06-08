Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Host Therapeutic Expert Call Today to Discuss the First Known Reported Finding of Retinal Tissue Regeneration with OpRegen® in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy  

June 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Host Therapeutic Expert Call Today to Discuss the First Known Reported Finding of Retinal Tissue Regeneration with OpRegen® in Dry AMD with Geographic Atrophy  

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #AMD–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage cell therapy company which manufactures and transplants specific cell types to treat diseases and serious medical conditions, will be hosting a call today with two therapeutic area experts to discuss the first known reported finding of retinal tissue regeneration in a patient receiving a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant for the treatment of dry age-related macular

Click to view original post