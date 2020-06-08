Origami Therapeutics, Inc. selected as a CONNECT 2020 Cool Company

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Origami Therapeutics http://origamitherapeutics.com, an early stage biotech company taking a precision medicine approach to find disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein folding, announced today it has been selected as one of the 60 “Cool Companies” for 2020 by Connect with San Diego Venture Group. Origami was selected from a pool of over 300 tech and life science applicants.

Cool Companies is an annual capital program designed to match San Diego’s best technology and life sciences startups ready to raise Series A — with quality venture capital. The program selects top tier, local entrepreneurs raising institutional funding, and grants them opportunities for direct access to capital providers. The program regularly attracts over 200 VCs to the region annually. Since 2016, Cool Companies have raised over $400M, in just Series A institutional funding.

“We received a record number of applications from extraordinary companies for the ‘Cool Companies’ program this year,” said Mike Krenn, CEO of Connect.

“We are very excited to be included in such a stellar group of new, innovative companies,” said Beth Hoffman, Founder, President & CEO of Origami. “We are happy to be part of the vibrant San Diego biotech ecosystem and look forward to showcasing our novel therapeutics to investors.”

Leveraging the Founder’s experience in discovering transformational therapies for Cystic Fibrosis that modulate CFTR conformation, Origami’s focus is to treat neurodegeneration by directly modulating the pathogenic proteins that cause disease. Their platform enables discovery of both protein degraders and conformation correctors, allowing them to match the best drug to treat each disease by using patient-derived disease models to ensure success in clinical trials.

About Connect

Connect is a community nonprofit organization passionate about helping tech and lifesci entrepreneurs build great companies. Connect serves entrepreneurs throughout their growth journey with a suite of curated programs aimed to help companies grow, gain access to capital, and scale. Connect helps innovative companies thrive so they can make a meaningful impact on the economic development of the region, and together create a world-class tech ecosystem.

About Origami Therapeutics

Origami is generating a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics that prevent or delay the onset and the progression of neurodegenerative diseases by targeting the underlying genetic cause of disease. Currently, they are selecting the optimal protein degrader molecule to advance into preclinical testing for Huntington’s disease, a devastating fatal disease that strikes at the prime of life. Origami’s core technology should be applicable to multiple neurological disorders where the proximate cause of the disease is a misfolded protein. These include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Lewy body diseases, and other polyglutamine diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.origamitherapeutics.com

