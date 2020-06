SAN DIEGO & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences sector, today announced that it has been coordinating with the Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for the State of California to help essential life sciences companies obtain Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The program, coordinated through Cal OES, matches up companies and organizations in need of supplies and helps deliver