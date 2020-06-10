Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application for the COVI-TRACK Diagnostic Test for the Detection of Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that an Application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVI-TRACKTM in vitro diagnostic test kit for the independent detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in sera of patients exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
