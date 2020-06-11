Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

June 11, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

May 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral inf… […]