Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
