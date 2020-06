SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cue Health Inc. (“Cue”), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the company’s rapid, portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test. The Cue COVID-19 Test is a molecular test that detects the RNA of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in 25 minutes using a nasal swab sample taken from the lower part of the nose.