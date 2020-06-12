Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

June 28, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]

No Picture
News

SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

March 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal

November 25, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the ?Company?), confirmed today that on November 23, 2019, it received an unsolicited, non-binding term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceu… […]