SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that it prepaid in full its outstanding term loans on June 12, 2020.
Related Articles
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]
SORRENTO COLLABORATES WITH MABPHARM ON DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF ACE-MAB? TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19
SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with China-based antibody biopharmaceutical company, Mabpharm Limited (Hong Kong S… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Received and Rejected Unsolicited All Cash Acquisition Proposal
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento” or the ?Company?), confirmed today that on November 23, 2019, it received an unsolicited, non-binding term sheet proposal submitted by two biopharmaceu… […]