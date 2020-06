SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) announced today that the company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support a potential new indication for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP). The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions a