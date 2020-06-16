Phanes Therapeutics reveals a new bispecific antibody technology platform at BIO Digital 2020

June 16, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Phanes Therapeutics reveals a new bispecific antibody technology platform at BIO Digital 2020

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research in immuno-oncology announced today that it has developed a proprietary bispecific antibody technology platform, PACbodyTM, which enables construction of a bispecific antibody using any pair of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) while maintaining the IgG-like structure. The technology was presented at the BIO Digital 2020.

“The beauty of the PACbodyTM bispecific antibody platform is that it’s a ‘plug and play’ technology to quickly make an IgG-like bispecific antibody – the native structure of both arms of the bispecific antibody is maintained,” said Dr. Hui Zou, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Phanes Therapeutics.

“Phanes is an emerging leader in innovative research in biologics aimed at targeting various cancers. In the last couple of years, we have built a differentiated pipeline. Now with the development of the PACbodyTM bispecific antibody platform, we can advance multiple bispecific antibodies to target several types of solid tumors in a precise and selective manner and with more potent cancer cell killing mechanisms. We are very excited about having this technology, and we can expand its impact by partnering with pharma and biotech companies in its application in different disease areas,” said Ming Wang, PhD/MBA, CEO of Phanes Therapeutics, “At Phanes, our mission is to become a source of innovation in the biopharma industry and we are fully committed to delivering robust therapeutic molecules to patients. In addition, we’d like to leverage our PACbodyTM technology to help advance the innovation of other players in the industry.”

Phanes built two out-licensing partnerships last year, including a licensing agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., LTD (Hanmi) that allows Hanmi to evaluate and license antibody sequences against an undisclosed target from Phanes and use them in multiple projects, and a licensing agreement that allows Fosun Kite (a joint venture by Kite/Gilead and Fosun Pharma) to use a collection of high-affinity humanized antibodies and single-chain fragment variable (scFv) molecules targeting two novel cancer antigens for the development and commercialization of innovative CAR-T products for solid tumor treatments.

About Phanes

Phanes is a biotech company focused on discovery and development of innovative biologic drugs for tumors and eye diseases. Based at San Diego (USA), the company’s management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with tremendous experience in R&D, business development and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-reveals-a-new-bispecific-antibody-technology-platform-at-bio-digital-2020-301075182.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Viracta Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

March 25, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Viracta Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –?Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effecti… […]

No Picture
News

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM? Biotechnologies Completes Acquisition of Oncology Research and Development Company Sapphire Biotech, Inc.

March 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM? Biotechnologies Completes Acquisition of Oncology Research and Development Company Sapphire Biotech, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –?Medical Marijuana, Inc.?(OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands … […]