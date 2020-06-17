All in on IL-11, Frazier unveils latest startup with dual focus on fibrosis and cancer

In late 2017, a team of Singaporean scientists published a Nature paper highlighting what they call a “groundbreaking” and “outstanding” new target for fibrosis. Interleukin-11, a cytokine downstream of the well-known TGF?1 pathway, had been overlooked but actually plays an even more central role in the fibrotic process, they wrote.

“The discovery that IL11 is a critical fibrotic factor is the type of breakthrough that the scientists and pharmaceutical companies have been searching for,” Stuart Cook, a senior author and the director of the National Heart Research Institute Singapore, said then.

Cook an