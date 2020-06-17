Nascent Biotech to Begin Animal Model Studies for Pritumumab Against Coronaviruses and COVID-19  

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: NBIO), today announced after receiving early In-Vitro study results Pritumumab, (PTB), will be advanced to laboratory-based animal studies. Nascent founder and Advisory Board Chairman Dr. Mark Glassy commented, “The laboratory results were consistent with our Brain Cancer in vitro studies and this is the next step in investigational development of PTB as potential use with COVID-19 and related Viral Infections.”