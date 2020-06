Obalon Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLN), a weight loss solutions company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity,┬átoday announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update.