Progenity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Progenity, are expected to be $100 million. All of the shares are being offered by Progenity. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Glob