SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has selected seven early-stage companies to join the first global cohort of Illumina Accelerator, the company creation engine focused on partnering with entrepreneurs to build breakthrough genomics startups. Three companies comprise the inaugural funding cycle of Illumina Accelerator Cambridge, UK and four companies will join as part of the 11th funding cycle in the San Francisco Bay Area. Due to lockdowns and travel restrictions during t