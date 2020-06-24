CorTechs Labs and Subtle Medical Announce Distribution Partnership

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #deep_learning–CorTechs Labs and Subtle Medical join together to increase global access to medical imaging solutions. The non-exclusive business development agreement expands Subtle Medical’s automated image reconstruction solutions to CorTechs Labs’ global customer base via its internal sales and marketing teams. Subtle Medical’s software solutions, SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, are the first FDA-cleared AI-powered software applications approved for medical imaging enhancement. Subtle